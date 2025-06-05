Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CFO Sara Bonstein Sells 1,579 Shares

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $112,898.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,100,092. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sara Bonstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 14th, Sara Bonstein sold 1,634 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $107,206.74.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Sara Bonstein sold 8,870 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $601,474.70.

Insmed Stock Performance

INSM opened at $73.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 0.84. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $84.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. The company had revenue of $92.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

INSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Insmed from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Insmed by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

