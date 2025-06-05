Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO William Lewis Sells 6,830 Shares of Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) CEO William Lewis sold 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $487,047.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,681,120.44. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 3rd, William Lewis sold 5,472 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $391,248.00.

On Tuesday, May 20th, William Lewis sold 6,830 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $462,527.60.

On Tuesday, May 20th, William Lewis sold 21,057 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $1,424,506.05.

On Wednesday, May 14th, William Lewis sold 3,771 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $247,415.31.

On Tuesday, May 13th, William Lewis sold 17,442 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $1,168,090.74.

On Thursday, May 1st, William Lewis sold 6,830 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $495,653.10.

On Tuesday, April 15th, William Lewis sold 6,830 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $479,192.80.

On Monday, March 17th, William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $1,444,312.50.

INSM opened at $73.69 on Thursday. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $84.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. The business had revenue of $92.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INSM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 773,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,424,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 289,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,998,000 after purchasing an additional 178,041 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 423,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,590,000 after purchasing an additional 32,960 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

