Insider Selling: TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $3,975,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,130,963.28. This represents a 49.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:TEL opened at $162.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.69 and its 200-day moving average is $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.30 and a 52 week high of $164.11. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Vertical Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $163.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $909,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 17.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,881,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,353,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502,415 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $508,199,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,064,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $581,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $174,700,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

