Insider Selling: Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) CFO Sells 27,000 Shares of Stock

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $1,711,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,908.20. This represents a 28.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Monster Beverage Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $63.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average of $55.07. The stock has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have commented on MNST shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. CICC Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.81.
Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.
