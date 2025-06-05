Insider Selling: Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Director Sells 26,066 Shares of Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) Director Mary Anne Heino sold 26,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total transaction of $2,002,650.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 318,650 shares in the company, valued at $24,481,879.50. This represents a 7.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mary Anne Heino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 13th, Mary Anne Heino sold 2 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $200.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $79.63 on Thursday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.11 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.63.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Lantheus had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $372.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LNTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,198,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,118 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,316,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1,028.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 682,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,623,000 after purchasing an additional 622,100 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter valued at $55,941,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,509,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,025,000 after purchasing an additional 435,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

