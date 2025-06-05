Insider Selling: KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Insider Sells 3,390 Shares of Stock

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) insider Todd Bazemore sold 3,390 shares of KALA BIO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $12,678.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,757 shares in the company, valued at $328,211.18. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

KALA BIO Stock Performance

Shares of KALA BIO stock opened at $4.12 on Thursday. KALA BIO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02.

Get KALA BIO alerts:

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.54. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KALA BIO, Inc. will post -10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KALA. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on KALA BIO from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of KALA BIO in a research report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KALA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALA. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KALA BIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KALA BIO by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KALA BIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $842,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of KALA BIO by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 178,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of KALA BIO during the 1st quarter worth $1,483,000. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KALA BIO

(Get Free Report)

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KALA BIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KALA BIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.