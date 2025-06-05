Insider Selling: Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Sells 18,838 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) Director Sue Gail Eckhardt sold 18,838 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $805,136.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,380 shares in the company, valued at $913,781.20. This trade represents a 46.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Exelixis Stock Down 1.1%
Exelixis stock opened at $42.22 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 616.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.
Exelixis Company Profile
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
