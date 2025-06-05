Insider Selling: Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Sells 18,838 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) Director Sue Gail Eckhardt sold 18,838 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $805,136.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,380 shares in the company, valued at $913,781.20. This trade represents a 46.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Exelixis Stock Down 1.1%

Exelixis stock opened at $42.22 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.53.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 616.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Exelixis from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Exelixis from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXEL

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.