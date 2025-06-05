Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Sells 56,372 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $5,799,551.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,347,824.96. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $102.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $151.51 billion, a PE ratio of 81.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $107.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Wall Street Zen raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,405,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,201.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 47,791 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $499,000. GEN Financial Management INC. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

