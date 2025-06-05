Insider Buying: Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Acquires 654 Shares of Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider John Kingman purchased 654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £1,641.54 ($2,224.61).

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON LGEN opened at GBX 254.60 ($3.45) on Thursday. Legal & General Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 206.80 ($2.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 266.20 ($3.61). The company has a market cap of £14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 239.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 236.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.18.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported GBX 2.89 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Legal & General Group had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 7.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Legal & General Group Plc will post 24.2376446 EPS for the current year.

Legal & General Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a GBX 15.36 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 6.18%. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is presently 387.68%.

Legal & General Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.59) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 267 ($3.62).

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

