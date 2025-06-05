Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2025

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJULFree Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,576 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 603,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 492,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,800,000 after purchasing an additional 300,644 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 368,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,699 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $2,417,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $1,755,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.3%

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $28.43 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.57.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July

(Free Report)

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July (BATS:KJUL)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.