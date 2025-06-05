Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,576 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 603,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 492,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,800,000 after purchasing an additional 300,644 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 368,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,699 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $2,417,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $1,755,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $28.43 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.57.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

