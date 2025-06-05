Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) Shares Acquired by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 318.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,957 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group owned approximately 0.18% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BALT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,971,000. Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,313,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,419,000. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,867,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 767,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after purchasing an additional 169,004 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Up 3.3%

BATS BALT opened at $31.93 on Thursday. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.48.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

