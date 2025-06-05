Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Trading Up 47.2% – Here’s Why

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 47.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.40 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 8.48 ($0.11). Approximately 1,745,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,074% from the average daily volume of 80,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.76 ($0.08).

Indus Gas Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.89. The firm has a market cap of £16.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Indus Gas Company Profile

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

