IG Design Group’s (IGR) “Under Review” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of IG Design Group (LON:IGR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
IG Design Group Stock Up 1.2%
Shares of LON:IGR opened at GBX 88.05 ($1.19) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £86.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 58.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 81.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.81. IG Design Group has a 12-month low of GBX 45.92 ($0.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 240 ($3.25).
About IG Design Group
Its products are found in over 210,000 retail outlets, including several of the world’s biggest retailers, for example Walmart, Target, Amazon, Costco, Lidl and Aldi.
