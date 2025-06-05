IG Design Group’s (IGR) “Under Review” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of IG Design Group (LON:IGR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

IG Design Group Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of LON:IGR opened at GBX 88.05 ($1.19) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £86.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 58.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 81.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.81. IG Design Group has a 12-month low of GBX 45.92 ($0.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 240 ($3.25).

About IG Design Group

IG Design Group plc, the largest consumer gift packaging business in the world, is a designer, innovator and manufacturer of products that help people celebrate life’s special occasions. Design Group works with more than 11,000 customers in over 80 countries throughout the UK, Europe, Australia and the USA.

Its products are found in over 210,000 retail outlets, including several of the world’s biggest retailers, for example Walmart, Target, Amazon, Costco, Lidl and Aldi.

