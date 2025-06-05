HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 233.96 ($3.17) and traded as low as GBX 212 ($2.87). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 224 ($3.04), with a volume of 100,443 shares.
HUTCHMED Trading Down 0.4%
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 215.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 233.96. The company has a market cap of £2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97.
HUTCHMED Company Profile
We have also developed a profitable commercial platform with deep pan-China market access, which manufactures, markets and distributes our novel oncology products, as well as prescription drugs and consumer health products in China.
HUTCHMED is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market (Nasdaq/AIM:HCM; HKEX:13).
