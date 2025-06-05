Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0385 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $6.45.
About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.
