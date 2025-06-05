Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0385 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $6.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund ( NYSE:HFRO Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

