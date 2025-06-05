HF Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

HF Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $1,075,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $393,680,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,384,567,000 after buying an additional 1,484,452 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,150,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,329,000 after buying an additional 1,378,136 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,264,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,933,674,000 after buying an additional 1,337,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Galvan Research decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $98.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.81 and a 200 day moving average of $114.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $148.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

