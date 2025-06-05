HF Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,835,226,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $743,681,000. Amundi grew its stake in Comcast by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 24,086,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $895,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369,056 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Comcast by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,317,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,890,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402,377 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Argus lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

Comcast Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.44 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $128.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.54.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. Comcast’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

