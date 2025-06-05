HF Advisory Group LLC Has $2.78 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.2% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,328,986,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,459,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,124,330,000 after buying an additional 25,315,159 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $407,730,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,694,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,029,604,000 after buying an additional 5,350,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.02.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.64%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

