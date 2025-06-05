Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stake Boosted by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 3,347.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Henry Schein by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HSIC. Wall Street Zen cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.30.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $70.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $82.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $184,988.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,147.20. This represents a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $287,161.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,251.20. The trade was a 6.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

