Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 51,189 Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 303,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 51,189 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Myecfo LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:VCV opened at $10.29 on Thursday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $11.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0646 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

