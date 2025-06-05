Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,079 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,391,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,538,000 after purchasing an additional 820,513 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,222,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,134,000 after buying an additional 35,712 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $98,269,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,459,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,510,000 after acquiring an additional 348,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,248,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,272,000 after acquiring an additional 25,920 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $20.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

