Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,721 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Victor Woolridge acquired 6,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,921.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at $407,359.95. This represents a 32.50% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OBDC opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.71. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $16.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.74.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 37.26%. The firm had revenue of $464.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 11.51%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.48%.

OBDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.10 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

