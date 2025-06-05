Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,178 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 33,896 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 24,401 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,033 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

NYSE:PCK opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $6.34.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.0215 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

