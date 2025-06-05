Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 23,775 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 191,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 15,928 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QYLD opened at $16.53 on Thursday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

