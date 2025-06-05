Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 183 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,667 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEN. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Lennar by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 26,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 234,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,019,000 after acquiring an additional 88,391 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 82,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 17,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Up 3.4%

NYSE LEN opened at $110.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $98.42 and a 12 month high of $187.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEN. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $131.00 price target (down previously from $159.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lennar from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lennar from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Lennar from $141.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.07.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

