HBW Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $468.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $465.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.31. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $366.92 and a 52 week high of $531.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.57.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

