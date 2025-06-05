HBW Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 0.44% of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entruity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Get First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF alerts:

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CRPT stock opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97. First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $23.47.

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Profile

The First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in companies supporting the crypto industry and the digital economy around the world. CRPT was launched on Sep 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.