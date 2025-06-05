HBW Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $190.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $173.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.41.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

