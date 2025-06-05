HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 195 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in Progressive by 119.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, CIO Jonathan S. Bauer sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.66, for a total value of $479,391.36. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 26,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,546,174.02. This trade represents a 5.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Carl G. Joyce sold 360 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.17, for a total value of $99,421.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,891.35. The trade was a 35.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,755 shares of company stock valued at $10,367,074 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of PGR opened at $282.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.11. The company has a market capitalization of $165.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $201.34 and a 1-year high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Progressive from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on shares of Progressive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.59.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

