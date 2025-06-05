Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Stake Boosted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 876.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 274,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 246,528 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $30,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 203.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 816.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 197.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of HE stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $744.07 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $11.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.