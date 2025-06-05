Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HRMY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $35.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.02. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $184.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Harmony Biosciences’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 1,031.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

