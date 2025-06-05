Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 150 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $409,087,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Vistra by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,260,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,116,000 after buying an additional 2,433,732 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $286,414,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $237,441,000. Finally, Appaloosa LP boosted its position in Vistra by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,249,000 after buying an additional 1,429,612 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Vistra from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up previously from $172.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price objective on Vistra and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.08.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $172.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.74. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $199.84. The company has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total value of $5,650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,073 shares in the company, valued at $14,218,505.12. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $16,953,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,259,158.22. The trade was a 33.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,532,240 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.