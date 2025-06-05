Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,458 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3,589.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 47.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNB. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

F.N.B. Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.88. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $411.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

