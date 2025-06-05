Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 97.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

AIT stock opened at $229.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.35 and a 52-week high of $282.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback 1,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

