Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 244.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 1.0%

FLUT stock opened at $244.11 on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a twelve month low of $174.03 and a twelve month high of $299.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Flutter Entertainment ( NYSE:FLUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.30). Flutter Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FLUT shares. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $323.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $328.00 to $317.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flutter Entertainment news, COO James Philip Bishop sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $729,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,958.40. This trade represents a 38.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 2,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.50, for a total value of $563,702.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,947 shares in the company, valued at $18,006,094.50. The trade was a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Stories

