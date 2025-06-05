Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 387.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

Shares of SOUN stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $24.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The business had revenue of $29.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SoundHound AI news, VP Majid Emami sold 28,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $281,080.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 669,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,631,356.60. This represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 44,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $529,884.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 723,009 shares in the company, valued at $8,676,108. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,537 shares of company stock worth $5,567,760 in the last ninety days. 12.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SOUN shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

About SoundHound AI

(Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

