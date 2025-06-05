Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3,170.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $161.35 on Thursday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $127.35 and a 52 week high of $169.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.