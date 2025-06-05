Happy City Holdings Limited (HCHL) Plans to Raise $6 Million in June 9th IPO

Happy City Holdings Limited (HCHL) plans to raise $6 million in an IPO on the week of June 9th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 1,000,000 shares at a price of $5.00-$7.00 per share.

In the last year, Happy City Holdings Limited generated $8.3 million in revenue and $1.3 million in net income. The company has a market-cap of $114 million.

Dominari Securities, Pacific Century Securities and Revere Securities served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Happy City Holdings Limited provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands) We are a restaurant operator that runs three all-you-can-eatÂ hotpot restaurants through our whollyÂ ownedÂ operating subsidiaries in Hong Kong. We have been in the restaurant services industry serving the Hong Kong market for over 5 years, which is a relatively short operating history compared to some of our established competitors. Our restaurants serve all-you-can-eatÂ Thai and Japanese hotpot to our customers under the brand names â€śThai Pot (ćł°é‡‘éŤ‹)â€ť and â€śGyu! Gyu! Shabu Shabu (ç‰›ç‰›ć®żĺ ‚ć—ĄĺĽŹç«éŤ‹ć”ľéˇŚ)â€ť. As of the date of this prospectus, we operate three restaurants located in the Tsuen Wan District in the New Territories, the Mong Kok District in Kowloon, and the North Point District on Hong Kong Island. For theÂ years ended AugustÂ 31, 2024, and August 31, 2023, our revenue was generated from providing food and beverage to customers in our restaurants in North Point, Mong Kok and Tsuen Wan. We give customers set time limits for dining. Note: Net income and revenue are in U.S. dollars for the year that ended Aug. 31, 2024. (Note: Happy City Holdings Limited filed its F-1 on March 17, 2025, and disclosed the terms for its small-cap IPO: The company is offering 1.0 million shares at a price range of $5.00 to $7.00 to raise $6.0 million, if priced at the mid-point of its range.) “.

Happy City Holdings Limited was founded in 2019 and has 104 employees. The company is located at 30 Cecil Street #19-08 Prudential Tower, Singapore and can be reached via phone at +65 97151351 or on the web at https://gyugyushabushabu.com/.

