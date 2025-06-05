Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.41, RTT News reports. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $293.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Guidewire Software updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 16.0%

NYSE:GWRE opened at $253.19 on Thursday. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $117.69 and a twelve month high of $263.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.70. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 703.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President John P. Mullen sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total transaction of $1,158,431.56. Following the sale, the president now owns 166,330 shares in the company, valued at $31,504,565.30. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total value of $296,828.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,749,091.86. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,671 shares of company stock valued at $5,471,104 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Guidewire Software stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 131 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

