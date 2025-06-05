Greif (NYSE:GEF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11, Zacks reports. Greif had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Greif Price Performance
Shares of GEF stock opened at $55.17 on Thursday. Greif has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $73.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Greif Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.71%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity at Greif
In other news, Director Frank Calhoun V. Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Greif
Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.
