Grassi Investment Management Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $208.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.47 and a 200-day moving average of $213.58. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $244.98. The company has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

