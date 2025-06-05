Grassi Investment Management Buys 50 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Grassi Investment Management raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,460 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Workday by 452.6% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 70,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $17,554,237.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,776,029.22. The trade was a 40.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $112,595.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,921.75. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,338 shares of company stock worth $59,875,701 over the last quarter. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $255.00 price objective on Workday and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.54.

Workday Stock Down 0.7%

WDAY stock opened at $249.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $294.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.89 and its 200 day moving average is $253.15. The firm has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

