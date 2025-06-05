Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.50, but opened at $39.49. Grail shares last traded at $39.12, with a volume of 483,358 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRAL. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Grail from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Grail from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Grail Trading Up 3.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80.

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.03) by $0.93. The company had revenue of $31.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grail, Inc. will post -15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 94,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $3,190,607.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 734,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,925,894.11. This trade represents a 11.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Joshua J. Ofman sold 2,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $65,800.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 559,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,461,797.60. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 194,948 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,130. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grail by 37.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 92,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,177 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Grail during the first quarter valued at approximately $644,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grail by 390.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Grail by 28.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grail by 61.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,991,000 after purchasing an additional 506,440 shares in the last quarter.

GRAIL, Inc operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T.

