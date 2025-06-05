Gold Stocks Worth Watching – June 2nd

Robinhood Markets, Newmont, Barrick Gold, Freeport-McMoRan, and Kinross Gold are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, mining, or production of gold. Their market value tends to move in tandem with the price of gold, offering investors indirect exposure to gold’s performance without owning the metal itself. As equity investments, they carry both the upside potential of rising gold prices and the operational, geopolitical and company-specific risks inherent in the mining industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $67.19. 18,439,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,465,352. The firm has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.25. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $68.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Shares of NEM traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.73. 8,351,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,157,808. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.59. Newmont has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Barrick Gold (B)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

B traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.30. The company had a trading volume of 16,328,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,182. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.25. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on B

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

FCX traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.11. 7,793,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,429,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.38. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $53.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Kinross Gold (KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

KGC traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $15.74. The company had a trading volume of 17,496,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,392,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.64. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KGC

See Also