Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 190 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,011 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,221,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,564,722,000 after acquiring an additional 323,636 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,115,142,000 after acquiring an additional 20,401 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,250,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $880,778,000 after purchasing an additional 172,340 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,093,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $770,199,000 after buying an additional 97,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in United Rentals by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,051,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,624,000 after buying an additional 305,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total transaction of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on URI shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on United Rentals from $974.00 to $921.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $753.15.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $697.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $647.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $699.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $525.91 and a twelve month high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.54%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

