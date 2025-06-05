Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $945,000 Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter worth $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADC opened at $74.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.45 and a 200 day moving average of $74.10. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $79.65.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $169.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.256 dividend. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays set a $77.00 price target on Agree Realty and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.19.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

