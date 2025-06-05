Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Teradyne by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its stake in Teradyne by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Teradyne by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 240,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Teradyne by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TER. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Teradyne from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teradyne from $81.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Teradyne from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Teradyne Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:TER opened at $82.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.88. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $685.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.54 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.