Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $108.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.50. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 45.50%. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. CJS Securities reduced their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.42.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

