Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 9,510 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 185,200.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 696.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.47 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average is $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.