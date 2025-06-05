Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 4,470 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,757 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 493 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on RIO. Wall Street Zen cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $58.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.75. The stock has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $51.67 and a 12-month high of $72.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

